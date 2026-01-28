

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $22.768 billion, or $8.88 per share. This compares with $20.838 billion, or $8.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $59.893 billion from $48.385 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $22.768 Bln. vs. $20.838 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.88 vs. $8.02 last year. -Revenue: $59.893 Bln vs. $48.385 Bln last year.



