

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $401 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $959 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to $3.568 billion from $2.957 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $401 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.568 Bln vs. $2.957 Bln last year.



