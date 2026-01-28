

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.59 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $0.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.2% to $5.34 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $5.34 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.35 To $ 1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.70 B To $ 6.00 B



