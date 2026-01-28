

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $5,600 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $2,915 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4,307 billion or $4.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $19.686 billion from $17.553 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5,600 Bln. vs. $2,915 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.98 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue: $19.686 Bln vs. $17.553 Bln last year.



