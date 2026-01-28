

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $158.37 million, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $152.53 million, or $6.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $175.61 million or $7.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $511.96 million from $439.97 million last year.



Fair Isaac Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $158.37 Mln. vs. $152.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.61 vs. $6.14 last year. -Revenue: $511.96 Mln vs. $439.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ Next quarter revenue guidance: $ Full year EPS guidance: $ 38.17 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.35 B



