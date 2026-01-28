Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it proposes to change its name to Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of Meta Critical Minerals Inc. on or about January 30, 2026. The Company's trading symbol will change to MTTA. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 59100N104 and CA59100N1042 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766 rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troy-minerals-announces-name-change-1131440