

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $742 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $598 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $6.313 billion from $5.893 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



