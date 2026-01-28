

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release Q4 numbers for import and export prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In Q3, import prices were down 0.4 percent on quarter and export prices sank 0.9 percent on quarter.



Australia also will see December results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in November, their scores were +1 and +7, respectively.



New Zealand will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth NZ$7.15 billion and exports were at NZ$6.99 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$163 million.



Singapore will see preliminary unemployment data for Q4; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.



Thailand will release December figures for industrial production; in November, production fell 4.24 percent on year.



Japan will provide January numbers for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 37.1 - easing from 37.2 in December.



