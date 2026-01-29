Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting held today at 3:00 p.m. approved all resolutions submitted to shareholders, with the exception of the 8th resolution relating to a reserved capital increase, which was rejected.

Shareholders notably approved the renewal of all financial authorizations, replacing those previously used, thereby providing the Company with the financial flexibility required to pursue its strategy.

The meeting was chaired by Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who answered one written question. The question and the response are available on the Company's website. He also provided clarifications in response to questions raised by shareholders during the meeting.

The rejection of the 8th resolution, which has no impact on financial authorizations, does not affect the Company's ability to carry out capital transactions.

The results of the vote by resolution and the replay of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website in the Investors section (www.gensight-biologics.com/investors-media).

