Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Heinz Hössli to become new CFO of the Forbo Group



29.01.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd has appointed Heinz Hössli as the new CFO of the Forbo Group. He will take up his position on July 1, 2026, succeeding Peter Germann, who has been performing this role on an interim basis since October 2025 and will return into retirement following the handover. Forbo Group, Baar, January 29, 2026 With effect from July 1, 2026, the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd has appointed 56-year-old Swiss citizen Heinz Hössli as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Forbo Group and member of the Executive Board. Since 2020, he has been CFO of the Interroll Group, a listed company with global operations that specializes in conveyor technology, intralogistics, and automation. Heinz Hössli is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at EXPERTsuisse in Zurich and holds a Global Executive MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in Durham (USA). Prior to joining Interroll, Heinz Hössli spent 21 years in the Bühler Group, an international family-run technology corporation, where he held a wide range of financial positions. These roles included CFO/Vice President Advanced Materials from 2012 as well as Vice President Finance & Controlling Advanced Materials and CFO of the Die Casting division from 2009 to 2011. Between 2002 and 2009, he held various management positions as CFO of Bühler subsidiaries and spent a total of eight years in the USA and Mexico. Before joining the Bühler Group as internal group auditor in 1999, he worked as an auditor at Ernst & Young in Zurich. Bernhard Merki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd, says: "We are delighted about Heinz Hössli's nomination. This means the company's key positions are again filled with the right mix of highly qualified individuals. With a solid background in industrial technology, conveyor technology, and automation, Heinz Hössli ideally complements our CEO Johannes Huber, who has proven expertise in the global construction industry. Heinz Hössli also has extensive international management experience in the areas of finance and controlling as well as in the corporate governance of manufacturing companies, most recently in a listed environment. The Board of Directors wishes him every success in his new duties. Together with the two heads of divisions, they - as the Executive Board - will focus in particular on driving the company's growth, innovation, and employee development." Peter Germann, interim CFO of the Forbo Group, will return to his well-deserved retirement in summer 2026 following the handover. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his outstanding commitment and for the valuable impetus he has provided for the further development of the Forbo Group during this transformation phase. They wish him all the best for the future. More information: forbo.com/en/investors MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE WITH PICTURE) About Forbo

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability. The company employs about 5,200 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.



The Group company Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S). Contact person:

Andrea Leiser

Head Corporate Marketing and Communications

Phone +41 58 787 25 73

www.forbo.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News