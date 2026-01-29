

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (HULCF) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY114.334 billion, or JPY150.50 per share. This compares with JPY102.341 billion, or JPY134.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to JPY727.447 billion from JPY591.615 billion last year.



Hulic Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



