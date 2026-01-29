

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SVKEF) reported a profit for fourth quarter of SEK7.308 billion



The company's bottom line totaled SEK7.308 billion, or SEK3.67 per share. This compares with SEK7.493 billion, or SEK3.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to SEK18.894 billion from SEK19.985 billion last year.



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



