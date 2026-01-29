

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR542 million, or EUR0.10 per share. This compares with EUR820 million, or EUR0.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to EUR6.125 billion from EUR5.983 billion last year.



Nokia Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR542 Mln. vs. EUR820 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.10 vs. EUR0.15 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.125 Bln vs. EUR5.983 Bln last year.



