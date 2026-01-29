

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nordea Bank Abp (NDA-DK.CO, NDA_DK.CO, NDA-SE.ST, NDA_SE.ST, NDA_FI.HE) reported that its fourth quarter net profit was 1.2 billion euros, up 2% from a year ago. Operating profit was 1.5 billion euros, up 3% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.34 euros compared to 0.32 euros. Fourth quarter net interest income was 1.8 billion euros, down 5%. Total operating income was 2.95 billion euros, flat with prior year.



For 2026, Nordea expects a return on equity of greater than 15% and a cost-to-income ratio excluding regulatory fees of around 45%.



At previous close, Nordea Bank shares were trading at 16.75 euros, down 1.62%.



