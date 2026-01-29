

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in January to the highest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 37.9 in January from 37.2 in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 38.0.



Further, this was the highest reading since April 2024, when it was 38.2.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for overall livelihood climbed by 0.9 points to 36.8, and the sub-index for willingness to buy durable goods increased to 30.4 from 30. 2.



Data showed that the index reflecting employment also rose by 0.9 points to 42.4, and the income growth index advanced to 42.0 from 41.3.



