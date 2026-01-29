

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedbank AB ser A (SWED_A.ST) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK8.166 billion, or SEK7.22 per share. This compares with SEK8.465 billion, or SEK7.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to SEK17.340 billion from SEK18.634 billion last year.



Swedbank AB ser A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK8.166 Bln. vs. SEK8.465 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK7.22 vs. SEK7.50 last year. -Revenue: SEK17.340 Bln vs. SEK18.634 Bln last year.



