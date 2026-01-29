

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF.OL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at NOK1.310 billion, or NOK2.58 per share. This compares with NOK1.204 billion, or NOK2.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to NOK11.261 billion from NOK10.150 billion last year.



Gjensidige Forsikring ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK1.310 Bln. vs. NOK1.204 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK2.58 vs. NOK2.38 last year. -Revenue: NOK11.261 Bln vs. NOK10.150 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News