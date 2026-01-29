

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJPY) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY332.053 billion, or JPY367.25 per share. This compares with JPY160.025 billion, or JPY165.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to JPY4.624 trillion from JPY4.509 trillion last year.



Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY332.053 Bln. vs. JPY160.025 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY367.25 vs. JPY165.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.624 Tn vs. JPY4.509 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 394.04 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.765 T



