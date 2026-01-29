

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Subaru Corp. (FUJHY) on Thursday said its total vehicle production in December fell 5% year over year to 67,356 units, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline, weighed down by weaker domestic output.



Domestic production decreased 16.9% to 40,210, extending declines to a seventh straight month, while overseas production rose 20.8% to 27,146 units, recording its first increase in five months.



Passenger vehicle sales in December totaled 6,741 units, up 6.6% year over year, marking the first increase in three months.



Mini vehicle sales rose 25.0% to 1,445 units, recording the first year-on-year increase in two months.



Total sales in Japan climbed 9.4% to 8,186 units, the first increase in three months.



Exports fell 25.8% to 36,547 units, extending declines to a sixth consecutive month.



For the January-December 2025 period, total production declined 6.4% to 878,016 units, the second consecutive year of decline.



Domestic production fell 5.5% to 540,194 units, also marking a second straight annual decline, while overseas production decreased 7.7% to 337,822 units, the first annual decline in four years.



Passenger vehicle sales for the full year totaled 95,610 units, up 4.3% year over year, marking a third consecutive year of increase.



Mini vehicle sales rose 31.9% to 15,687 units, recording their first annual increase in three years.



Total sales in Japan increased 7.5% to 111,297 units, the first annual increase in two years.



Exports fell 7.1% to 447,367 units, extending declines to a second consecutive year.



