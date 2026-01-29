

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY48.506 billion, or JPY329.15 per share. This compares with JPY55.415 billion, or JPY387.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to JPY851.055 billion from JPY791.064 billion last year.



Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY48.506 Bln. vs. JPY55.415 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY329.15 vs. JPY387.98 last year. -Revenue: JPY851.055 Bln vs. JPY791.064 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 603.81 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.185 T



