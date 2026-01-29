

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY47.831 billion, or JPY115.62 per share. This compares with JPY68.495 billion, or JPY163.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to JPY959.907 billion from JPY955.342 billion last year.



Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY47.831 Bln. vs. JPY68.495 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY115.62 vs. JPY163.73 last year. -Revenue: JPY959.907 Bln vs. JPY955.342 Bln last year.



