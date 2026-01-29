Faron Pharmaceuticals: New Review Published in Immunotherapy Highlights the Potential for Clever-1 Inhibition with bexmarilimab to Become the Cornerstone of Next-Generation, Multi-Indication Cancer Immunotherapy

Comprehensive review synthesizes clinical learnings from BEXMAB and MATINS trials, detailing the potential of bexmarilimab in overcoming immune resistance in cancer

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunotherapies, today announces the publication of a comprehensive review article in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal, Immunotherapy.

The article, titled ' Clinical optimization of bexmarilimab as a myeloid checkpoint therapy,' provides a definitive scientific and translational analysis of Clever-1, a scavenger receptor expressed on immunosuppressive macrophages. It positions Clever-1 as a 'foundational myeloid checkpoint,' essential for maintaining the immune-evasive environment that many aggressive cancers rely on to survive.

Coming on the heels of the positive clinical data from the pivotal BEXMAB trial presented across five leading conferences in 2025, ending with American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December, this review serves as a cornerstone bringing together years of research, clinical data, and future strategic positioning across multiple tumour types for Faron's lead candidate, bexmarilimab .

"This peer-reviewed publication is the culmination of our deep-rooted scientific understanding of the myeloid cell's role in cancer," said Dr. Maija Hollmén, senior author and Chief Scientific Officer of Faron Pharmaceuticals, and Adjunct Professor of Tumour Immunology, Group Leader, MediCity Research Laboratory and InFLAMES Flagship, University of Turku, Turku, Finland. "By highlighting how bexmarilimab specifically reprograms Clever-1-positive macrophages from a pro-tumoral to a pro-inflammatory state, we are demonstrating that the immune system can be re-ignited. This review clarifies that targeting myeloid checkpoints is not just a secondary strategy, but a primary requirement for overcoming the immunosuppressive microenvironment that current therapies often fail to penetrate."

The article offers a detailed exploration into the role of Clever-1 as a master regulator of immune suppression, providing a detailed mechanistic blueprint of how bexmarilimab functions. By binding to the extracellular domain of Clever-1, bexmarilimab effectively blocks its scavenger and recycling functions, triggering a metabolic shift within the macrophage. This conversion from a 'cold' M2-like phenotype to a 'hot' pro-inflammatory state effectively strips away the tumor's protective shield, facilitating the recruitment and activation of anti-tumor T-cells. This fundamental reprogramming is showcased as a critical step in converting non-responsive (or cold) tumors into immune-active (or hot) environments.

Beyond the science, it provides a comprehensive clinical synthesis of Faron's journey with bexmarilimab to date, integrating pivotal longitudinal data from the MATINS trial in late-stage solid tumors and the BEXMAB trial in hematological malignancies. These findings illustrate a consistent safety profile and significant clinical activity across diverse and difficult-to-treat indications, underscoring the universal nature of Clever-1 as a myeloid checkpoint. Looking toward the future landscape, the authors define a clear, de-risked roadmap centered on a biomarker-driven strategy to identify patients whose tumors show high Clever-1 expressionBy positioning Clever-1 blockade as a foundational backbone therapy, the review outlines how bexmarilimab can be strategically combined with standard chemotherapies or existing PD-1/L1 inhibitors to overcome treatment resistance and redefine the current immunotherapeutic options.

"As we move toward registrational trials in higher-risk MDS and expand our footprint into metastatic solid tumors like sarcoma, having this level of peer-reviewed validation is vital," said Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer of Faron. "The data presented at ASH 2025 demonstrated very encouraging clinical activity. This article brings that data together with the underlying biology, reinforcing our belief that bexmarilimab may become a transformative therapy for patients who have exhausted current options."

The publication further discusses the positioning of Clever-1 blockade within the broader immunotherapy landscape, suggesting that myeloid-targeted agents represent the next wave of checkpoints that will complement existing PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

