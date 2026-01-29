Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Hiab Corporation: Hiab's financial statements review 2025 to be published on Thursday, 12 February 2026

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 JANUARY 2026 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

Hiab's financial statements review 2025 to be published on Thursday, 12 February 2026

Hiab Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.hiabgroup.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Scott Phillips and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.hiabgroup.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EET.

To ask questions during the conference, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/hiab/q4-2025/dial-in. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://hiab.events.inderes.com/q4-2025. A link to the recording of the event will be published on Hiab's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road loadhandling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com




