

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled GBP4.757 billion, or GBP0.069 per share. This compares with GBP4.477 billion, or GBP0.062 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to GBP13.230 billion from GBP12.277 billion last year.



Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP4.757 Bln. vs. GBP4.477 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.069 vs. GBP0.062 last year. -Revenue: GBP13.230 Bln vs. GBP12.277 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News