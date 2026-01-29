Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (ticker: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), announces that the Board of Directors, during its meeting held on 11 December 2025, ratified the renewal of the appointments of the Board Committees.

The Board Committees represent a key element of the Company's corporate governance framework and provide advisory and propositional support to the Board of Directors, contributing to transparency, effective decision-making processes and appropriate oversight of the main strategic and control areas.

The appointments approved by the Board of Directors are as follows:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Augusto Pellegrini (Chairperson), Letizia Macrì, Daniel Gilcher

Control and Risk Committee

Augusto Pellegrini (Chairperson), Letizia Macrì, Daniel Gilcher

Related Party Transactions Committee

Letizia Macrì (Chairperson), Augusto Pellegrini, Daniel Gilcher

Innovation and Sustainability Committee

Letizia Macrì (Chairperson), Daniel Gilcher, Augusto Pellegrini

The Committees support the Board of Directors in its oversight and strategic guidance activities, strengthening governance in areas such as risk management, remuneration policies, related party transactions and the integration of innovation and sustainability into the Company's strategy.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia, commented: "The renewal of the appointments of the Board Committees represents an important step to ensure effective oversight of the Company's main governance areas. Through the work of the Committees, the Board of Directors can rely on structured support in its supervision, control and strategic guidance activities, fostering transparency and long-term value creation."

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a joint-stock company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819). The Group operates in the technology and digital services sector, with a focus on innovative solutions for communication between companies and customers. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates social and environmental sustainability objectives into its business model, promoting responsible innovation and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Disclaimer MAR and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is disclosed pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR). This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives, strategies, outlook and expectations. Such statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Mexedia undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by applicable law.

