Dassault Systèmes' annual event dedicated to the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user communities to take place in Houston, Feb. 1-4

Guest speakers include Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, hacker and inventor Pablos Holman, and the influencer Jay "Engineezy" Vogler

Agenda to showcase the power of 3D UNIV+RSES and artificial intelligence pushing the boundaries of imagination

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced 3DEXPERIENCE World taking place in Houston from Feb. 1-4. The annual event will gather thousands of SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform users around the future of design to manufacturing, exploring 3D UNIV+RSES and artificial intelligence at the core of creation and innovation.

Guest speakers Jensen Huang founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Pablos Holman the renowned hacker and inventor with more than 6,000 patents, and Jay "Engineezy" Vogler STEAM advocate and influencer, will kick off a rich agenda delving into the technologies enabling virtual environments that push the boundaries of imagination. One year after introducing 3D UNIV+RSES, Dassault Systèmes will showcase a holistic view of AI encompassing assistive, predictive and generative AI that plays an integral role in powering more efficient, sustainable and successful design, simulation, manufacturing and governance.

Event highlights include:

Presentations from Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes, Manish Kumar, CEO and Vice President R&D, SOLIDWORKS, and Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, Customer Role Experience, Dassault Systèmes

Keynotes from Pablos Holman on his visionary roadmap for addressing the world's biggest challenges through emerging technologies, and "Engineezy" on the intersection of engineering, art and storytelling;

Perspectives on creativity, innovation and communities from Manish Kumar and Suchit Jain, Vice President Strategy, SOLIDWORKS;

Annual reveal of the top 10 SOLIDWORKS enhancements;

Hundreds of technical training and learning sessions for all skill levels, certification opportunities, and meetup sessions;

AAKRUTI International Student Design and Innovation Competition, challenging 12 teams from nine countries to solve real-world problems with technology, creativity and engineering skills;

3DEXPERIENCE Playground featuring Model Mania and Model Mania Xtreme, an EDU Zone, a Maker Zone and more;

Product demos from SOLIDWORKS customers and startup program participants Molteni Group, Westwood Robotics, Psyonic, Sparx Hockey, COM-PAK+, NOVOFERM and Brudden.

"Artificial intelligence is defining the way people work automating tasks but also allowing more time for creativity and innovation. At 3DEXPERIENCE World 2026, we will demonstrate the value of our AI-powered portfolio for SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform users a legacy of innovation that keeps pushing product development forward to serve 8 million users," said Manish Kumar.

