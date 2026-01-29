SUSTAINABILITY ROUNDTABLE, INC.: Cisco Expands European Renewable Energy Through Partnership with R.Power S.A. in Poland Facilitated by SR Inc's NZCB

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Roundtable, Inc (SR Inc) is pleased to announce that Cisco Systems, Inc., the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era, has entered into a long-term Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with R.Power S.A. through SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB). R.Power S.A is one of Poland's leading solar energy developers. The agreement supports the development of four new solar projects located in Poland: Wydartowo, Biezyce, Ostrzeniewo III, and Nowy Zagór III, with a total contracted volume of 470 GWh. DLA Piper provided legal support for the agreement and SR Inc partner LevelTen Energy facilitated the initial RFP.

The partnership demonstrates Cisco's commitment to advancing renewable energy access through a range of projects. The 15-year VPPA, targeting a Commercial Operation Date (COD) in 2027, represents a milestone in expanding solar capacity and strengthening Europe's renewable energy landscape. It will help accelerate progress toward increasing use of clean-energy in the carbon-intensive Poland electrical grid. The projects represent purchaser-caused renewable energy capacity, directly enabled by Cisco's long-term commitment under the VPPA.

"Cisco's leadership reflects the growing role of global enterprises in catalyzing regional renewable energy development," said Jim Boyle, CEO of SR Inc. "This agreement showcases how corporate buyers can drive impact through diversified, high-quality clean-energy investments."

"We are proud to support the growth of renewable energy in Europe through this partnership," said Evan Scott Brown, Renewable Energy & Utilities Manager, Cisco. "This agreement not only aligns with Cisco's commitment to powering a more resilient energy future, but also directly supports operational needs, including the expansion of our lab facilities in Krakow. This collaboration is a powerful example of how partnership can increase clean energy access while providing business value."

"Partnering with Cisco reinforces R.Power's position as a leading multi-technology renewable energy producer in Central Europe. Cisco's long-term commitment directly enables new solar capacity in Poland and supports the wider adoption of clean energy underway across the region," said Rafal Hajduk, Chief Commercial Officer, R.Power S.A.

R.Power S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, is one of Europe's leading multi-technology Independent Power Producers, with a rapidly expanding pipeline of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects across the continent. The company develops, builds, and operates large-scale clean-energy assets and is driving the deployment of new renewable capacity in Central Europe. Its collaboration with Cisco through SR Inc's NZCB will further accelerate Poland's adoption of clean-energy while delivering tangible environmental and economic benefits to local communities.

About Sustainability Roundtable, Inc (SR Inc)

SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) is a confidential buyers' community committed to creating corporate buyer-favorable renewable energy transactions that enable participating enterprises to chart a path to decarbonization globally. SR Inc Member-Clients have made the NZCB a leading platform for corporate aggregated procurements through VPPAs in North America, Europe, and India.

About R.Power Group

R.Power is a leading independent renewable energy producer headquartered in Poland, with operations extending to Romania, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Germany. As a multi-technology company, R.Power is developing a portfolio of over 30 GW+ across photovoltaics, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and wind energy projects, with energy sales supported by Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). Its activities cover the entire renewable energy value chain, including project development and renewable energy production as an independent power producer (IPP). Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, are delivered by R.Power's dedicated subsidiary NOMAD Electric. In addition, through its subsidiary Quanta Energy, R.Power provides comprehensive renewable energy solutions for industrial clients, businesses, and institutions.

