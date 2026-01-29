

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 3-year high of 0.7095 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 5-year high of 0.9591 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7041 and 0.9547, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie climbed to nearly a 1-year high of 1.6897 and a 6-day high of 108.57 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.6978 and 108.02, respectively.



The aussie advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1647 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1616.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie, 1.67 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen and 1.17 against the kiwi.



