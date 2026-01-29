Balco Group AB: RK Teknik secures public housing projects with an order value of approximately SEK 80 million

RK Teknik, part of the Balco Group, has secured three major projects within the public housing sector with a total order value of approximately SEK 80 million.

The projects are located in Luleå, Stockholm and Gothenburg and comprise the delivery and installation of glazed and open balconies, with some of the projects also including associated patios, side walls and roofs in eco-concrete. Two of the projects are divided into phases, with the first phase awarded in 2025 and the second phase awarded in January 2026. The project in Stockholm was secured shortly before year-end.

For the Balco Group, the projects represent an important step in the Group's focus on the public housing sector. The Group sees a growing demand for sustainable and functional balcony solutions within the public housing stock - a market with significant volumes and long-term growth potential, where the solutions contribute to improved quality of life for residents and long-term value for public housing companies.

The projects strengthen RK Teknik's position as a supplier of balcony solutions to the public housing sector and contribute to favourable conditions for stable production and continued development in the coming years.

In the glazing projects, a system from Balco Group's Finnish subsidiary Riikku Rakenteet Oy will be used.



For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl, CEO Balco Group

Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson, HR Director & Head of Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141



About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.