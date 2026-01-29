Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet Group Interim report Q4 2025

Summary for the period October-December 2025

Net sales decreased by 4.4 percent to SEK 348.1m (364.1)

decreased by 4.4 percent to SEK 348.1m (364.1) EBITDA decreased 12.8 percent to SEK 153.7m (176.3)

decreased 12.8 percent to SEK 153.7m (176.3) Operating profit decreased 15.5 percent to SEK 129.8m (153.6)

decreased 15.5 percent to SEK 129.8m (153.6) ARPL (average revenue per published listing), increased 29.2 percent to SEK 10,916 (8,452)

Summary for the period January-December 2025

Net sales increased by 9.5 percent to SEK 1,526.8m (1,394.6)

increased by 9.5 percent to SEK 1,526.8m (1,394.6) EBITDA increased 6.6 percent to SEK 767.5m (719.8)

increased 6.6 percent to SEK 767.5m (719.8) Operating profit increased 6.3 percent to SEK 673.8m (633.8)

increased 6.3 percent to SEK 673.8m (633.8) ARPL (average revenue per published listing), increased 28.1 percent to SEK 8,175 (6,382)

increased 28.1 percent to SEK 8,175 (6,382) The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.90 (1.70) per share, in line with the company's dividend policy and approximately one third of earnings per share



Chief Executive's Comments Strong performance in a challenging market

positioning us with a significantly improved value proposition when market demand returns. Strategic initiatives to unlock market mobility

with well-packaged and relevant data. Other recent enhancements on our platform include multi-property valuation tracking, improved agent search, an improved listing design, and better exposure for properties listed as "Upcoming". To enhance our position in the evolving AI ecosystem, we are also advancing our agenda with recent milestones being a launch of a conversational search function, an AI-enabled start page for logged-in users, and an upcoming launch of Hemnet as an app in ChatGPT. Looking ahead with optimism

January 2026 * The volume decline was impacted by approximately -5% for the fourth quarter, and -4% for the full year, by updated commercial terms introduced in February 2025, under which a change of agent no longer generates a new Updated definition of ARPL and historical figures

Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 ARPL, published (SEK) 5,911 4,911 6,274 6,183 8,452 6,722 8,451 7,477 10,916 ARPL, paid (SEK) 5,399 5,811 6,311 6,716 7,638 8,118 8,089 8,226 9,572 ARPL, published LTM (SEK) 4,490 4,748 5,375 5,874 6,382 6,777 7,349 7,690 8,175 ARPL, paid LTM (SEK) 4,636 4,996 5,581 6,128 6,578 7,091 7,611 8,031 8,384

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet's is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

