Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Stuttgart
29.01.26 | 07:53
14,000 Euro
-0,21 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,65016,00009:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet Group Interim report Q4 2025

Summary for the period October-December 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 4.4 percent to SEK 348.1m (364.1)
  • EBITDA decreased 12.8 percent to SEK 153.7m (176.3)
  • Operating profit decreased 15.5 percent to SEK 129.8m (153.6)
  • ARPL (average revenue per published listing), increased 29.2 percent to SEK 10,916 (8,452)

Summary for the period January-December 2025

  • Net sales increased by 9.5 percent to SEK 1,526.8m (1,394.6)
  • EBITDA increased 6.6 percent to SEK 767.5m (719.8)
  • Operating profit increased 6.3 percent to SEK 673.8m (633.8)
  • ARPL (average revenue per published listing), increased 28.1 percent to SEK 8,175 (6,382)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.90 (1.70) per share, in line with the company's dividend policy and approximately one third of earnings per share

Chief Executive's Comments

Strong performance in a challenging market
positioning us with a significantly improved value proposition when market demand returns.

Strategic initiatives to unlock market mobility
with well-packaged and relevant data.

Other recent enhancements on our platform include multi-property valuation tracking, improved agent search, an improved listing design, and better exposure for properties listed as "Upcoming". To enhance our position in the evolving AI ecosystem, we are also advancing our agenda with recent milestones being a launch of a conversational search function, an AI-enabled start page for logged-in users, and an upcoming launch of Hemnet as an app in ChatGPT.

Looking ahead with optimism
January 2026

* The volume decline was impacted by approximately -5% for the fourth quarter, and -4% for the full year, by updated commercial terms introduced in February 2025, under which a change of agent no longer generates a new

Updated definition of ARPL and historical figures

Q4 2023Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 2024Q1 2025Q2 2025Q3 2025Q4 2025
ARPL, published (SEK)5,9114,9116,2746,1838,4526,7228,4517,47710,916
ARPL, paid (SEK)5,3995,8116,3116,7167,6388,1188,0898,2269,572
ARPL, published LTM (SEK)4,4904,7485,3755,8746,3826,7777,3497,6908,175
ARPL, paid LTM (SEK)4,6364,9965,5816,1286,5787,0917,6118,0318,384

*****************************************

Information regarding extended presentation of Hemnet's Year-end Report 2025
https://hemnet.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
Press enquiries
M: +46 733 67 66 85

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR
E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet's is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook /X / LinkedIn / Instagram

This information is information that Hemnet Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-29 08:00 CET.

Image Attachments
Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.