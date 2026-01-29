QleanAir AB: QleanAir delivered 7.70 billion m³ of cleaned air at the end of the fourth quarter 2025

QleanAir increased the delivery of cleaned indoor air to 7.70 (7.37) billion cubic meters per month at the end of the fourth quarter. This means an increase of 4,5% compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

At the end of December, QleanAir delivered 7.70 (7.37) billion cubic meters cleaned indoor air per month. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 4.5% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. QleanAir reports the volume of cleaned indoor air through its air cleaners, cleanrooms, and cabin solutions quarterly on a global basis.

Air pollution is now considered the world's largest environmental threat to health and accounts for 7 million premature deaths around the world each year according to the WHO. Pollutants accumulate indoors where the air can be up to 50 times more polluted than outdoor air. This is problematic because we spend about 90% of our time indoors.

Air quality has a significant impact on human health, well-being, and cognitive ability, both in the short and long term. In many organizations, air quality is also critical for the products' quality, lifespan and technical cleanliness. Clean air also contributes to mechanical equipment working better, lasting longer, and requiring less maintenance. QleanAir provides air cleaning solutions for most types of professional and public spaces.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO

+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO

+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.