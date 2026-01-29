

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) on Thursday issued an update on new business inflows and funds under management for the year ended December 31, 2025.



Gross inflows were £21.88 billion, compared with £18.41 billion in 2024, and net inflows rose to £6.16 billion from £4.33 billion a year earlier.



Net investment return was £23.64 billion, up from £17.68 billion in the prior year.



Closing funds under management stood at £220.01 billion, versus £190.21 billion at the end of 2024.



