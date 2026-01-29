

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 7-month high of 0.6093 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 4-month high of 1.9776 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6061 and 1.9721, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 93.24 from Wednesday's closing value of 92.99.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.95 against the euro and 94.00 against the yen.



