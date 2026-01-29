Egetis Therapeutics AB: Egetis Completes the U.S. Rolling NDA Submission for Emcitate (tiratricol) for Treatment of MCT8 Deficiency

Priority Review and Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher requested

Anticipated regulatory decision in September 2026

Emcitate® (tiratricol) U.S. launch expected in Q4 2026, if approved

Stockholm, Sweden, January 29, 2026. Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Stockholm: EGTX), today announced that the Company has completed the rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emcitate® (tiratricol) for treatment of patients with MCT8 deficiency. MCT8 deficiency is a rare, devastating life-shortening disorder, for which there are currently no approved therapies in the U.S.

The rolling NDA submission was initiated in December 2025 with the submission of the non-clinical and quality (chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or CMC) sections and has now been finalized with the submission of the clinical sections containing a robust data package comprised of multiple clinical studies and real-world evidence, including the following studies:

Erasmus Medical Center (EMC) Survival Study , an international real-world cohort study that compared all-cause mortality between tiratricol-treated and untreated male patients with MCT8 deficiency which found a significant survival benefit for tiratricol-treated patients vs untreated patients.

, an international real-world cohort study that compared all-cause mortality between tiratricol-treated and untreated male patients with MCT8 deficiency which found a significant survival benefit for tiratricol-treated patients vs untreated patients. ReTRIACt study provides randomized controlled evidence of tiratricol's pharmacodynamic effect on T3, the key biochemical driver of disease morbidity and mortality. The clear impact of tiratricol treatment was seen across initiation/titration, withdrawal and ultimately reinsertion of therapy, confirming results from previous studies in the program. Tiratricol lowered T3 in patients suffering from MCT8 deficiency and its withdrawal led to a statistically significant rise in T3.

provides randomized controlled evidence of tiratricol's pharmacodynamic effect on T3, the key biochemical driver of disease morbidity and mortality. The clear impact of tiratricol treatment was seen across initiation/titration, withdrawal and ultimately reinsertion of therapy, confirming results from previous studies in the program. Tiratricol lowered T3 in patients suffering from MCT8 deficiency and its withdrawal led to a statistically significant rise in T3. Triac Trial I , in which tiratricol treatment resulted in dose-dependent and sustained suppression of serum T3 from thyrotoxic baseline levels. These biochemical effects were accompanied by clinically meaningful improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic endpoints, including reductions in heart rate and systolic blood pressure, and improvement in weight. These biochemical and clinical effects were sustained with treatment for up to 3.5 years.

, in which tiratricol treatment resulted in dose-dependent and sustained suppression of serum T3 from thyrotoxic baseline levels. These biochemical effects were accompanied by clinically meaningful improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic endpoints, including reductions in heart rate and systolic blood pressure, and improvement in weight. These biochemical and clinical effects were sustained with treatment for up to 3.5 years. Triac Trial II , conducted in infants and toddlers, found that tiratricol achieved substantial suppression of serum T3 using higher doses and that such high doses were generally well tolerated in this age group. Although neurocognitive outcomes did not significantly improve, the trial provided important evidence of preserved pharmacodynamic activity and safety profile of treatment in early life with treatment for up to 4.5 years.

, conducted in infants and toddlers, found that tiratricol achieved substantial suppression of serum T3 using higher doses and that such high doses were generally well tolerated in this age group. Although neurocognitive outcomes did not significantly improve, the trial provided important evidence of preserved pharmacodynamic activity and safety profile of treatment in early life with treatment for up to 4.5 years. The EMC Cohort Study, which observed a durability of response for up to 6 years in real-world practice, reporting durable reductions in serum T3, accompanied by improvements in cardiovascular endpoints and weight. No tolerance or loss of effect occurred, further confirming long-term durability of response.

Emcitate® (tiratricol) was approved in the EU for the treatment of patients with MCT8 deficiency in February 2025 and subsequently launched in Germany in May 2025, as the first and only approved treatment for this rare and serious condition.

Emcitate® (tiratricol) has received multiple FDA designations including Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy, reflecting its potential to address this serious condition with significant unmet medical need. The completed submission of Emcitate® (tiratricol) represents the first NDA for a treatment of MCT8 deficiency in the U.S. The FDA is expected to confirm within 60 days that the NDA submission is complete. As a designated Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy, Egetis has requested Priority Review, and if granted, the FDA review should be completed within six months following the 60-day filing review period. Thus, Egetis anticipates regulatory decision on the NDA application in September 2026.

Emcitate® (tiratricol) has also received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and the Company will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher upon NDA approval.

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO of Egetis, commented: "With this completed NDA submission, Egetis has reached a critical milestone towards making the first treatment for MCT8 deficiency available in the U.S. I would like to thank patients and families who participated in clinical trials, the investigators and their teams, and our colleagues at Egetis for their diligence and dedication in helping us deliver Emcitate® (tiratricol) to patients affected by this rare genetic disease. As we continue the commercial launch of Emcitate® (tiratricol) in the EU, and partnership discussions for additional geographies, we also continue building U.S. capabilities ahead of a potential launch, with a focus on medical affairs and market access."

About MCT8 deficiency

Thyrotoxicosis causes failure to thrive, low body weight, muscle wasting, cardiovascular morbidity, irritability, and insomnia. Thyrotoxicosis (of different etiologies) is associated with increased CV morbidity and mortality. The relationship between aberrant TH signaling and impacts on the cardiovascular system has been well demonstrated in experimental and clinical studies, most patients who are overtly hypo- or hyperthyroid experience cardiovascular complications and both, if left untreated, can accelerate the onset of symptomatic cardiovascular disease. TH excess increases cardiac output through its effects on stroke volume and heart rate, causes tachycardia, and leads to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. Severe thyrotoxicosis can induce high-output heart failure, even in patients without underlying heart disease. A congestive circulatory state may arise from the increases in blood volume and heart rate, with associated pulmonary arterial hypertension. The clinical utility of therapeutic approaches to normalize TH levels is well established.

Estimated incidence is 1 in 70,000 males with a median life expectancy of only 35 years and 30 % of patients die during childhood.

