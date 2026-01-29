

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.3510 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 113.31 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3557 and 113.15, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.6189 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.6208.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



