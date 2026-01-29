

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F, NEM.DE), a German software provider for construction and media industries, on Thursday posted a rise in preliminary EBITDA and revenue for the full year.



For fiscal 2025, the Group reported EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million, up from EUR 301 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin improved to 31.2% from 30.2% a year ago.



Revenue was EUR 1.191 billion, higher than last year's EUR 995.6 million.



The company will release its annual earnings report on March 19.



