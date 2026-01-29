

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.503 billion, or EUR0.76 per share. This compares with EUR304 million, or EUR0.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to EUR7.726 billion from EUR7.224 billion last year.



Deutsche Bank AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.503 Bln. vs. EUR304 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.76 vs. EUR0.15 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.726 Bln vs. EUR7.224 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News