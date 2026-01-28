SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 EPS of ($1.49) Per Share; and FFO of $1.13 Per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.49 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.61 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 - as compared to net income of $0.13 per share and $0.08 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2024 -

F unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.13 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company reported FFO of $1.81 per share for the same period in 2024, which included $26.0 million, or $0.36 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments and $7.7 million, or $0.10 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

FFO of $5.72 per share for the full year of 2025, inclusive of $57.2 million, or $0.75 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments. The Company reported FFO of $8.11 for the full year of 2024, which included $216.1 million, or $3.08 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments and $5.3 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

Signed 56 Manhattan office leases totaling 766,783 square feet in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 199 Manhattan office leases totaling 2,568,551 square feet for the full year. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 6.4% higher for the fourth quarter and 1.2% higher for the full year than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy increased to 93.0% as of December 31, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.

Investing Highlights

In January 2026, closed on the previously announced acquisition of Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million . The acquisition was financed with a new, five-year, fixed rate $480.0 million mortgage that carries a stated coupon of 5.30% , which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.25% -

Closed on the sale of a 49.0% joint venture interest in 100 Park Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $425.0 million . The transaction generated cash proceeds to the Company of $34.9 million -

Closed on the acquisition of our joint venture partners' combined 39.5% interest in 800 Third Avenue for total consideration of $5.1 million -

Closed on the purchase of 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million-

Financing Highlights

Closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Park Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date to January 2029, inclusive of all available extension options, at a floating rate of 2.42% over Term SOFR, which the Company hedged to a fixed rate of 5.73% through the initial maturity date in January 2028.

Closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 800 Third Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date to February 2031, inclusive of all available extension options. The floating rate was maintained at 1.70% over Term SOFR, which the Company hedged to a fixed rate of 5.03% from February 2026 through the initial maturity date in February 2029.

Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights

The Company's special servicing business increased by $0.7 billion in active assignments, which now totals $8.4 billion, with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $104.6 million, or $1.49 per share, as compared to a net income of $9.4 million, or $0.13 per share, for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $111.9 million, or $1.61 per share as compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.08 per share for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $86.2 million or $1.13 per share. The Company reported FFO of $131.9 million, or $1.81 per share, for the same period in 2024, which included $26.0 million, or $0.36 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments and $7.7 million, or $0.10 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

The Company reported FFO for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $437.7 million or $5.72 per share, inclusive of $57.2 million, or $0.75 per share, of net gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 1552-1560 Broadway, and net of $14.5 million, or $0.19 per share, of investment reserves, $13.9 million, or $0.18 per share of transaction costs primarily attributable to the Company's pursuit of a casino license, and $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $569.8 million, or $8.11 per share, for the same period in 2024, which included $216.1 million, or $3.08 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments and $5.3 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 3.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.0% for the year ended December 31, 2025, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company signed 56 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 766,783 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $98.26 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.5 years and average tenant concessions of 8.8 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $97.54 per rentable square foot. Thirty-six leases comprising 462,805 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $91.74 per rentable square foot, representing a 6.4% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company signed 199 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 2,568,551 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2025 was $91.77 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.8 years and average tenant concessions of 8.6 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $93.62 per rentable square foot. One hundred twenty-nine leases comprising 1,452,438 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $90.04 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.2% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio increased to 93.0% as of December 31, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.4% as of September 30, 2025 and 92.5% as of December 31, 2024.

Significant leasing activity in the fourth quarter includes:

New expansion lease with a financial services company for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

New lease with Moroccan Oil for 68,965 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas;

Early renewal and new expansion lease with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, Inc. for 49,865 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New lease with Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP for 42,866 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas;

New expansion lease with Elliot Management Corporation for 39,850 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New expansion lease with Ares Management LLC for 38,358 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;

New lease with Cliffwater LLC for 37,987 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;

New expansion lease with Houlihan Lokey Inc. for 37,224 square feet at 245 Park Avenue.

Investment Activity

In January 2026, the Company closed on the purchase of Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million, fortifying the Company's substantial presence on Park Avenue. The acquisition was financed with a new, five-year, fixed rate $480.0 million mortgage that carries a stated coupon of 5.30%, which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.25%.

In December, the Company closed on the sale of a 49.0% joint venture interest in 100 Park Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $425.0 million. The transaction generated cash proceeds to the Company of $34.9 million.

In October, the Company closed on the acquisition of our joint venture partners' combined 39.5% interest in 800 Third Avenue for total consideration of $5.1 million.

In October, the Company closed on the purchase of 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million, providing the Company the opportunity to pursue a world-class, ground-up new office development.

Financing Activity

In December, the Company closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Park Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date to January 2029, inclusive of all available extension options, at a floating rate of 2.42% over Term SOFR, which the Company hedged to a fixed rate of 5.73% through the initial maturity date in January 2028.

In October, the Company closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 800 Third Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date to February 2031, inclusive of all available extension options. The floating rate was maintained at 1.70% over Term SOFR, which the Company hedged to a fixed rate of 5.03% from February 2026 through the initial maturity date in February 2029.

Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity

The Company's special servicing business increased by $0.7 billion in active assignments, which now totals $8.4 billion, with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.

Dividends

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company declared:

Two monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on November 17 and December 15, 2025;

A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period October 15, 2025 through and including January 14, 2026, which was paid in cash on January 15, 2026, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

On December 5, 2025, the Company announced a modification to its dividend policy. Beginning in fiscal year 2026, ordinary dividends will be declared and paid quarterly rather than monthly. The ordinary dividend will continue to be paid in cash.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Revenues:



2025 2024 2025 2024 Rental revenue, net - 159,816 - 139,613 - 601,541 - 542,995 Escalation and reimbursement revenues 23,497 17,317 78,564 63,004 SUMMIT Operator revenue 35,920 38,571 122,344 133,214 Investment income 2,568 5,415 29,377 24,353 Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles 14,866 14,209 62,734 18,980 Other income 39,800 30,754 108,486 103,726 Total revenues 276,467 245,879 1,003,046 886,272 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $0 and $9 in 2025 and $5 and $7 in 2024 61,259 50,150 226,099 189,598 Real estate taxes 42,429 33,692 155,023 128,187 Operating lease rent 6,106 5,287 24,423 24,423 SUMMIT Operator expenses 33,794 28,792 116,364 111,739 Interest expense, net of interest income 49,422 38,153 187,656 147,220 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,901 1,734 7,054 6,619 SUMMIT Operator tax benefit 478 1,949 3,259 730 Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 14,866 11,304 60,693 14,634 Depreciation and amortization 67,839 53,436 255,713 207,443 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - (71,326 - - Transaction related costs 341 138 13,942 401 Marketing, general and administrative 22,306 22,827 89,310 85,187 Total expenses 300,741 247,462 1,068,210 916,181 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (25,251 - (279,752 - (56,143 - (179,695 - Loss from debt fund investments, net (3,222 - - (1,446 - - Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 1,142 189,138 86,068 208,144 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (28,143 - 125,287 (36,233 - 88,966 (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (426 - (1,705 - (2,143 - 3,025 Depreciable real estate reserves (23,546 - (38,232 - (32,092 - (104,071 - Gain on sale of marketable securities - - 10,232 - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 25,985 - 43,762 Net (loss) income (103,720 - 19,138 (96,921 - 30,222 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 7,170 (663 - 7,673 (497 - Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (2,108 - (3,222 - 971 928 Preferred units distributions (2,172 - (2,158 - (8,633 - (8,643 - Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green (100,830 - 13,095 (96,910 - 22,010 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,737 - (3,737 - (14,950 - (14,950 - Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders - (104,567 - - 9,358 - (111,860 - - 7,060 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic (loss) earnings per share - (1.49 - - 0.13 - (1.61 - - 0.08 Diluted (loss) earnings per share - (1.49 - - 0.13 - (1.61 - - 0.08 Funds From Operations (FFO) Basic FFO per share - 1.16 - 1.87 - 5.88 - 8.29 Diluted FFO per share - 1.13 - 1.81 - 5.72 - 8.11 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 70,468 67,167 70,443 65,062 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,863 3,487 3,964 3,674 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 74,331 70,654 74,407 68,736 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 72,731 69,428 72,503 66,594 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,863 3,487 3,964 3,674 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 76,594 72,915 76,467 70,268

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests - 1,699,215 - 1,357,041 Building and improvements 4,012,305 3,862,224 Building leasehold and improvements 1,448,112 1,388,476 7,159,632 6,607,741 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,306,377 - (2,126,081 - 4,853,255 4,481,660 Cash and cash equivalents 155,747 184,294 Restricted cash 180,748 147,344 Investment in marketable securities 23,666 22,812 Tenant and other receivables 45,524 44,055 Related party receivables 16,293 26,865 Deferred rents receivable 266,678 266,428 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $14 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $454 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 168,358 303,726 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,624,755 2,690,138 Debt fund investments, at fair value 152,958 - Deferred costs, net 129,019 117,132 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 864,430 865,639 Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,023,877 and $584,134 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,023,877 709,095 Other assets 577,299 610,911 Total assets - 11,082,607 - 10,470,099 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable - 2,154,499 - 1,951,024 Revolving credit facility 640,000 320,000 Unsecured term loan 1,150,000 1,150,000 Unsecured notes - 100,000 Deferred financing costs, net (13,063 - (14,242 - Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 3,931,436 3,506,782 Accrued interest payable 15,221 16,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 134,621 122,674 Deferred revenue 147,419 164,887 Lease liability - financing leases 108,183 106,853 Lease liability - operating leases 805,192 810,989 Dividend and distributions payable 2,536 21,816 Security deposits 68,276 60,331 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,023,877 and $567,487 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,023,877 590,131 Other liabilities (includes $244,941 and $251,096 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 392,756 414,153 Total liabilities 6,729,517 5,915,143 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership 241,371 288,941 Preferred units and redeemable equity 199,271 196,064 Equity SL Green stockholders' equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 and 9,200 issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,159 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 711 711 Additional paid-in capital 4,212,590 4,159,562 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,198 - 18,196 Retained deficit (741,880 - (449,101 - Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders' equity 3,671,155 3,951,300 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 241,293 118,651 Total equity 3,912,448 4,069,951 Total liabilities and equity - 11,082,607 - 10,470,099

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders - (104,567 - - 9,358 - (111,860 - - 7,060 Add: Depreciation and amortization 67,839 53,436 255,713 207,443 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 65,677 69,636 312,025 287,671 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,062 - 3,885 (8,644 - (431 - Less: Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 1,142 189,138 86,068 208,144 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (28,226 - 117,195 (33,517 - 83,430 (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (426 - (1,705 - (2,143 - 3,025 Depreciable real estate reserves (23,546 - (38,232 - (32,092 - (104,071 - Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture (12,812 - (263,190 - (14,592 - (263,190 - Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 1,526 1,226 5,838 4,583 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders - 86,229 - 131,883 - 437,672 - 569,822

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income - (103,720 - - 19,138 - (96,921 - - 30,222 Depreciable real estate reserves 23,546 38,232 32,092 104,071 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 426 1,705 2,143 (3,025 - Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 28,143 (125,287 - 36,233 (88,966 - Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (1,142 - (189,138 - (86,068 - (208,144 - Gain on sale of marketable securities - - (10,232 - - Depreciation and amortization 67,839 53,436 255,713 207,443 SUMMIT Operator tax benefit 478 1,949 3,259 730 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,901 1,734 7,054 6,619 Interest expense, net of interest income 49,422 38,153 187,656 147,220 Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 14,866 11,304 60,693 14,634 Operating income (loss) 81,759 (148,774 - 391,622 210,804 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 25,251 279,752 56,143 179,695 Loss from debt fund investments, net 3,222 - 1,446 - Marketing, general and administrative expense 22,306 22,827 89,310 85,187 Transaction related costs 341 138 13,942 401 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - (71,326 - - SUMMIT Operator expenses 33,794 28,792 116,364 111,739 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (25,985 - - (43,762 - Investment income (2,568 - (5,415 - (29,377 - (24,353 - Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (14,866 - (14,209 - (62,734 - (18,980 - SUMMIT Operator revenue (35,920 - (38,571 - (122,344 - (133,214 - Non-building revenue (33,024 - (20,704 - (73,431 - (68,881 - Net operating income (NOI) 80,295 77,851 309,615 298,636 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (25,251 - (279,752 - (56,143 - (179,695 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves 12,812 263,190 14,592 263,190 SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 64,654 67,046 259,498 275,098 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 5,882 3,459 15,738 11,334 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 68,827 67,099 263,710 276,852 SLG share of unconsolidated JV transaction related costs - - - - SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt - - (57,187 - (172,369 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (426 - (5,048 - (14,366 - (11,513 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - 14,531 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (3,517 - 147 (8,580 - (3,051 - NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 203,276 193,992 741,408 758,482 NOI from other properties/affiliates (31,406 - (21,690 - (59,851 - (83,520 - Same-Store NOI 171,870 172,302 681,557 674,962 Straight-line and free rent (1,657 - (403 - 1,433 (2,800 - Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net 1,021 830 3,516 2,578 Operating lease straight-line adjustment 204 204 815 815 SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent (9,656 - (5,883 - (32,519 - (12,763 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (6,328 - (6,393 - (24,826 - (24,405 - Same-store cash NOI - 155,454 - 160,657 - 629,976 - 638,387 Lease termination income (704 - (2,743 - (5,629 - (6,344 - SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income (2,184 - - (7,602 - (2,515 - Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income - 152,566 - 157,914 - 616,745 - 629,528

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second generation tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company's financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company's ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

