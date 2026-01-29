Lleida.net will provide electronic signature technology to Morocco's national postal service

Madrid, Spain, January 27. - Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) has been selected by Barid Al Maghrib, Morocco's national postal operator, to provide the core technology powering its Barid eSign electronic signature service. The agreement will enable Moroccan citizens and businesses to sign documents digitally and participate in public tenders using legally valid electronic signatures.

Morocco, with 58.8 million mobile subscribers and a mobile penetration rate of 159.5%, represents one of Africa's most digitally connected markets. The contract, valued at €190,000 per year, includes provisions for up to four annual renewals, which could extend the collaboration until 2030.

Lleida.net's workflow platform manages the entire certificate lifecycle, from application processing to cryptographic device configuration. The Barid eSign service operates through two modules: one for internal administrators and registration authorities, and another for citizens and businesses requesting or managing their certificates.

Under the agreement, Lleida.net will provide updates and maintenance for the certificate management platform system, which processes electronic certificates for both individuals and legal representatives of companies.

The agreement reflects the Kingdom of Morocco's commitment to its digital transformation, a strategic move that is positioning the country as a technological leader on the African continent. The adoption of registered electronic signature services by its national postal operator demonstrates a clear vision for modernizing public services and facilitating e-commerce.

"This contract with Barid Al Maghrib strengthens our position in the registered electronic transactions market beyond Europe," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net. "Morocco is demonstrating exemplary leadership in digital transformation, and it is an honor that they have placed their trust in our technology for a service so critical to their citizens and businesses," he added.

Barid Al Maghrib, founded in 1892, is Morocco's official postal service and has expanded into digital financial services, logistics, and electronic certification as part of its national digitization mandate. The partnership with Lleida.net strengthens its role as a provider of electronic identity services to Moroccan public and private entities.

The company, headquartered in Madrid with offices in more than 15 countries, is currently trading at €1.34 per share on BME Growth. Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of registered notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries covering registered notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature technologies. Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid, as well as on Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

