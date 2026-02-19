Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Lleida.net records its best ever EBITDA and pre-tax profit in 2025

Madrid, February 19.- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) closed the 2025 financial year with the best EBITDA and pre-tax profit figures in its history, according to information released to the market today.

The company achieved a record EBITDA of €4.05 million, compared to €3.24 million in the previous year, representing year-on-year growth of 25% and far exceeding the previous high of €2.55 million recorded in 2020.

EBITDA without activations stood at €2.97 million, 34% more than the €2.21 million of the previous year, reflecting the organic improvement in the company's operating profitability.

Pre-tax profit stood at €1.40 million, up 62% from 2024, also exceeding the previous record of €1.10 million, achieved in 2019.

As a result, operating profit reached €1.66 million, 52% higher than in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at €0.087.

The gross margin also improved to 54.92% of sales, compared to 53.44% in 2024, reaching €10.61 million.

Estimated consolidated sales stood at €19.32 million, 1% more than in the previous year.

"2025 confirms that the strategic decisions we have made are paying off. We have achieved record profitability figures while reducing debt, and Organic Law 1/2025 presents us with the greatest commercial opportunity in our history," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company.

The line that grew the most was Certified Electronic Notification services, with an increase of 17%, or €342,000 more than in 2024, to €2.39 million.

This increase was mainly due to the growing adoption of Lleida.net technologies linked to Organic Law 1/2025, published on January 3, 2025, which promotes the digitization of judicial processes and the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The law requires certified and legally valid digital communications in a wide range of pre-trial and judicial proceedings, making Lleida.net's services a procedural necessity.

In Spain, there are approximately 3.5 million judicial proceedings per year affected by Law 1/2025 and 3.31 million active companies, of which 99.8% are SMEs, presenting Lleida.net with a significant market opportunity.

Growth was also supported by recent changes in Spanish labor regulations, which introduce a mandatory preliminary hearing in dismissal proceedings.

As a direct result of this new regulatory framework, Lleida.net began 2026 with a total of 8,886 active customers, representing an increase of 56% compared to the 5,710 customers registered at the beginning of 2025, which is the highest rate of portfolio growth in the company's more than 30-year history.

Similarly, SMS Solutions recorded a 12% increase, with revenue rising by €439,000 to €4.22 million.

For their part, Contracting services advanced 3% to €3.56 million, reaching a new all-time high for this line of business.

The company continued to rapidly reduce its debt throughout the year.

Net financial debt stood at €5.74 million, €1.68 million less than at the end of 2024, representing a 23% drop.

Total financial debt fell by 18%, from €8.44 million to €6.95 million.

As a result, the NFD/EBITDA ratio improved significantly, to 1.42x from 2.29x in the previous year.

The company, headquartered in Madrid and with offices in more than 15 countries, is currently trading at €1.21 per share on BME Growth.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services.

At the end of 2025, with 16,049,943 shares outstanding and a share price of €1.195, Lleida.net's market capitalization stood at €19.42 million.

The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries covering certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature technologies. Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid, where they have been for ten years, as well as on Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "wait," "anticipate," "pretend," "power," "plan," "potential," the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


