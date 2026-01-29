21shares Launches the 21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP (JSOL), Offering Enhanced Yield Exposure to Solana

The new ETP provides liquid access to JitoSOL, combining full Solana price exposure with a dual-source staking yield

Zurich, 29 January 2026 - 21shares, one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP (JSOL), providing investors with liquid, exchange-traded access to JitoSOL, the leading liquid staking asset within the Solana ecosystem.

JSOL enables investors to access JitoSOL through their existing bank or broker, combining Solana market exposure with the enhanced rewards of liquid staking in a transparent, exchange-traded format.

Product name: 21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP

21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP ISIN: CH1521714696

CH1521714696 Ticker & currencies: JSOL NA (USD), JSOL FP (EUR)

JSOL NA (USD), JSOL FP (EUR) Exchanges: Euronext Amsterdam and Paris

Euronext Amsterdam and Paris Inception date: 29 January 2026

29 January 2026 Issuer: 21Shares AG

21Shares AG Total expense ratio: 0.99%

Issued by the Jito Network, JitoSOL has established itself as the dominant liquid staking token on Solana and is recognised as the first to introduce a two-way yield structure. By swapping SOL for JitoSOL, investors retain full exposure to the price of Solana while automatically earning two sources of yield: standard staking rewards and an additional share of incremental revenue from transaction fees and prioritization mechanisms on the Solana network. The result is full SOL price exposure with an integrated yield component and no operational complexity.

"The 21shares JSOL ETP is designed to give investors access to one of the most recognised Solana liquid staked tokens through their existing brokers," said Alistair Byas-Perry, VP, Head of EU Investments and Capital Markets at 21shares. "JitoSOL is an efficient way to stake SOL, maximising yield while ensuring liquidity for institutional players. 21shares was the first issuer in the world to introduce staking on its Solana ETP (ASOL) in 2021. To this date, ASOL remains the largest Solana ETP globally. By launching the world's first JitoSOL ETP, 21shares is once again innovating in the space, offering investors solutions to participate fully in the Solana ecosystem's growth."

"JitoSOL was built from the ground up to provide liquidity and full staking exposure without compromising on transparency or network alignment," said Brian Smith, President of the Jito Foundation. "As Solana continues to build Internet capital markets and become mature, global financial infrastructure, products like the 21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP help open the door for European investors to participate in Solana's long-term growth and economic activity in a responsible, regulated way. 21shares is a trailblazer in bringing crypto investment vehicles to the European market, and we're thrilled to be working with them."

Solana has emerged as one of the few blockchain networks where real-world economic activity operates at scale. Its high throughput and low transaction costs support live payments, trading, and a growing range of institutional and tokenization use cases, positioning the network as production-grade financial infrastructure and a viable competitor to Ethereum.

Building on this momentum, Solana has established itself as the preferred environment for institutional payments and tokenization. Firms including Visa, PayPal, Revolut, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan have leveraged the network for US-dollar payments and tokenised fund issuance, drawn by its speed, low fees, and ability to operate at scale. This growing adoption underscores Solana's role as a key bridge between traditional finance and on-chain markets.

With more than 55 ETPs listed across Europe and approximately $8 billion in assets under management globally, 21shares continues to lead the industry in delivering accessible and transparent exposure to the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About Jito Foundation

The Jito Foundation coordinates ecosystem activities and accelerates the adoption of Jito's innovative technologies under the direction of the Jito DAO. By driving governance proposals, distributing grants, and forging strategic partnerships, the Foundation empowers stakeholders to shape the future of Jito's decentralized infrastructures. Through transparent, community-driven initiatives, the Jito Foundation ensures the sustained growth and resilience of Solana's DeFi ecosystem, benefiting validators, stakers, and the broader community. Learn more at jito.network

