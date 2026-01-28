Noble Corporation Plc Completes Sale Of Five Jackups To Borr Drilling

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of five jackup rigs to Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, "Borr") for $360 million. The Company generated approximately $210 million in cash plus $150 million in seller notes from the sale of the Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute. Noble intends to operate two rigs - Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Resolute - under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr until December 2026, as well as the Noble Resilient through the remainder of its current contract term (including exercise of any customer options).

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or e-mail [email protected] .

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward looking statements, including those regarding the Borr's seller notes and bareboat charter agreement, expectations regarding the impact of the transactions on Noble, the benefits or results of any acquisitions, dispositions or asset sales, and fleet condition and utilization. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "guidance," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "achieve," "shall," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed in Noble's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, risks related to market conditions, customer or counterparty actions and regulatory changes. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us. With respect to our capital allocation policy, distributions to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks are subject to the Board of Directors' assessment of factors such as business development, growth strategy, current leverage and financing needs. There can be no assurance that a dividend or buyback program will be declared or continued.

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc