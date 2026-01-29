

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 183.74 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 183.39.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 6-day lows of 212.17 and 200.14 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 211.83 and 199.66, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 153.44 from yesterday's closing value of 153.41.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound, 201.00 against the franc and 160.00 against the greenback.



