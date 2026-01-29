

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L, TGOPF), an investment company, on Thursday reported that its non-food discounter, Action has registered an increase in operating EBITDA and sales for the 12-month period on strong demand.



For the 12-month period to December 28, 2025, the Group's Action posted an operating EBITDA of EUR 2.367 billion, higher than EUR 2.076 billion in the previous year.



Sales stood at EUR 16 billion, higher than EUR 13.781 billion last year. LFL sales growth was 4.9%, compared with 10.3% a year ago.



Net asset value per share moved up to 3,017 pence as of December 31, 2025, from 2,857 pence per share, recorded on September 30, 2025.



