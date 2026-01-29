

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 29.01.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES LUCECO PRICE TARGET TO 175 (165) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH REINITIATES UNITE GROUP WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 700 PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 205 (198) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES REINITIATES UNITE GROUP WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 629 PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE TARGET TO 13200 (13100) P - 'OVERWEIGHT'



