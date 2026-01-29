

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.(9501.T, TPO.F) on Thursday reported a net loss for the nine-month period after the company recorded JPY 70.6 billion in expenses for nuclear damage compensation and JPY 905.6 billion in extraordinary losses on disaster.



For the 9-month period to December 31, 2025, Tokyo Electric reported a net loss of JPY 662.6 billion, compared with a net income of JPY 243.1 billion in the same period last year. Extraordinary loss stood at JPY 976.2 billion as against the prior year's loss of JPY 64.7 billion.



Operating income slipped to JPY 258.4 billion from JPY 311 billion a year ago. Tokyo Electric posted sales of JPY 4.612 trillion, less than JPY 4.963 billion in the previous year. This decline reflects a decrease in electricity sales volume.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, Tokyo Electric still anticipates a net loss of JPY 641 billion, mainly due to extraordinary loss on disaster.



The company continues to expect annual sales of JPY 6.462 trillion, a decline of JPY 348 billion from last year. This decline reflects a decrease in electricity sales volume.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had posted a net profit of JPY 161.2 billion, with sales of JPY 6.810 trillion.



