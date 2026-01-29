Iberdrola has commissioned Spain's first utility-scale batteries at Alarcón, while Spain's battery pipeline grows as major utilities develop new projects amid negative electricity prices.From ESS News Iberdrola España has commissioned Spain's first utility-scale battery systems in Alarcón, Cuenca. The Romeral and Olmedilla batteries, located adjacent to the 50?MW Romeral and 50?MW Olmedilla photovoltaic plants, each have a power output of nearly 30 MW and storage capacity of 60?MWh. The construction of the batteries generated more than 100 jobs and involved several national suppliers, including ...

