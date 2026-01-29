

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped notably to a series history low in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 7.7 percent in December from 8.5 percent in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest rate since the series began in 2005.



The number of people out of work declined 286,000 monthly to 2.74 million in December.



The number of employed declined by 42,000 to 32.7 million in December. The employment rate was 49.1 percent, unchanged since November.



The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 dropped to 14.1 percent from 15.2 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News