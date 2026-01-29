

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All 15 on board a Colombian passenger plane have died in a crash on Wednesday.



Reports quoting Colombian authorities said there were no survivors among 13 passengers, including Colombian congressman Diógenes Quintero, and two crew members.



A representative of the 'special peace constituencies' since 2022, Salcedo was reportedly running for upcoming congressional elections.



The state-run airline Satena said in a statement that its Beechcraft 1900 aircraft 'suffered a fatal accident' in northern Colombia.



Satena reported that the plane took off from Cúcuta at 11:42 a.m. ET and lost contact with air traffic control a few minutes ahead of its scheduled landing in Ocaña, a city near the Venezuelan border, at 12.05 p.m. Wednesday.



As search operations continued in the mountainous region, seven bodies were recovered, according to William Villamizar, the governor of the northeastern department of Norte de Santander.



