Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the "Company" or "PlasCred"), announces a grant of stock options. The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to its directors at a price of $0.14 per common share for a period of 5 years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The stock options vest one-third immediately; one-third in six months; and one-third twelve months from date of grant.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility. The Company's engineered, modular platform converts mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock, and upstream energy applications.

